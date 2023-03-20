Practical effective activities urged to mark World Water Day

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has asked other ministries, agencies, sectors, localities, and organisations to take practical and effective activities to mark the World Water Day (March 22), the World Meteorological Day (March 23), and the Earth Hour 2023 (March 25).

This year, the World Water Day’s theme is “Accelerating Change” which aims to raise awareness and provide education about the global water crisis.

Meanwhile, the World Meteorological Day is themed “The future of Weather, Climate, and Water across Generation” and the Earth Hour 2023 “The Biggest Hour for Earth” emphasises the stronger changes that the world need to take to ensure global goals on environmental preservation and biodiversity.

A campaign to respond to the Earth Hour 2023 will be launched across Vietnam from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on March 25, sending out a message of saving energy, protecting the environment, and adapting to the threat of climate change.

During the Earth Hour campaign, citizens nationwide are encouraged to take a simple but meaningful act of turning off lights and other unnecessary devices in their homes and at their workplaces.

Earth Hour is an initiative launched by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and is the largest social event globally. So far it has been observed in 7,000 cities and towns across 172 countries and territories globally.

Vietnam first joined the Earth Hour campaign in 2009. Last year, the country saved 309,000 kWh of electricity, equivalent to 576.1 million VND (over 24,400 USD)./.

