Potential remains for Vietnam-Malaysia cooperation: Malaysian Ambassador

Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato Tan Yang Thai has said the Vietnam-Malaysia relationship is developing soundly, and there remains potential to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in the coming time.



The upcoming Vietnam visit by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is very important, the Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam told the Vietnam News Agency.



The two-day visit, starting on July 20, is the PM’s inaugural trip to Vietnam, taking place at a time when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of their bilateral relations (March 31, 1973-March 31, 2023), Ambassador Dato Tan Yang Thai said, stressing this is also an important point.



"I hope this visit will be able to further spur the bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in terms of economies because there's so much work that could be done and could cooperate for the beneficial of both countries," the diplomat said.



PM Anwar will be accompanied by officials in charge of economics and many businessmen of Malaysia, he said, adding this is the opportunity for the Malaysian delegation to learn more about Vietnam’s actual economic development, and what further cooperation the two countries could achieve.



Highlighting the role of the business community for the further development of relations between the two countries, Ambassador Tan said, more and more Malaysian companies will come to Vietnam and look for business opportunities. According to him, the Vietnamese government has been doing very well in attracting foreign direct investment. Recently, Vietnam decided to extend tourist e-visas from 30 to 90 days, starting from August 15, he said, stressing this is an example of the government’s efforts in luring foreign investment.



Malaysia also welcomes Vietnamese investors to the country, Ambassador Tan said, explaining that Vietnam with a rapid economic development also has the capacity to invest in other countries. Big groups from Vietnam, such as Vingroup, have the capacity to look beyond Vietnam and to ASEAN, he added.



Regarding sectors where the two sides can cooperate in the coming time, the Malaysian diplomat suggested the market for the Muslim community (Halal market) as a sector of great potential, which has not been paid with a due attention in Vietnam. During a business forum scheduled to be held as part of PM Anwar’s visit, concerned companies in Vietnam will have the chance to have an insight into the concept of Halal, he said, stressing that the Malaysian side is ready to offer assistance to Vietnam to develop Halal products and participate in the huge potential market.



Also in the interview, the diplomat shared what has impressed him during his first months in Vietnam. He said, his family loves Vietnamese food, especially pho (soup noodles), and they enjoy the food rather regularly.



The Ambassador, who loves studying history, said he saw many similarities between Hoi An ancient town of Vietnam and Malacca city of Malaysia. Both towns were centers of trade in the 14th and 15th centuries, and traders from the two towns came to each other and were connected since that time.



When he came to Hoi An for the first time recently, he was really impressed with the beauty of the old town and the way it is being preserved.



“When I went to Hoi An, I immediately fell like I am at home country, especially Malacca, because I've seen these things before in Malaysia. The town is also next to the river, where you have colorful settlements”, the diplomat shared.



He said he will try to further connect the two ancient cities, such as building a relationship of sister cities, during his tenure in Vietnam./.