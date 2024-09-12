Post-typhoon floods leave 181 dead, 145 missing

Heavy rains and floods triggered by super typhoon Yagi, one of the strongest to hit Vietnam in decades, had left 181 dead and 145 missing as of 10:00 pm on September 11, statistics show.

The northern mountainous provinces of Lao Cai recorded 72 dead and 111 missing, Cao Bang 34 dead and 18 missing, and Yen Bai 40 dead and four missing, according to the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Other northern localities, including Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hai Duong, Hanoi, Hoa Binh, Lang Son, Bac Giang, Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang, Lai Chau, Vinh Phuc, and Phu Tho, also reported the human losses.

Major rivers such as Thao, Lo, Thuong, Luc Nam, Thai Binh, and Hong (Red) have reached warning levels, causing threats to cities and provinces they run through./.