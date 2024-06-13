Making news
Port system – a driver for Hai Phong’s investment attraction
Under the national seaport system development master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, Lach Huyen, Nam Do Son, and Van Uc ports will receive priorities.
Accordingly, Nam Do Son port will be able to host 18,000 TEU container ships, 200,000-tonne bulk carriers, 150,000-tonne LNG vessels, and 225,000 GT cruise ships, while Van Uc river port could handle container ships, bulk carriers and LNG tankers with a gross tonnage of up to 10,000 tonnes.
In the meantime, Lach Huyen deep-sea port, which could accommodate vessels with 130,000 gross registered tonnes, will be developed into an international gateway and transshipment one.
Industrials parks in the Dinh Vu – Cat Hai Economic Zone have been constructed based on the development of the logistics and seaport systems. The zone has lured nearly 11 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) so far, accounting for two-thirds of the city’s FDI capital, from renowned investors like LG, Pegatron, Bridgestone, and Nipro Pharma.
This year, local industrial parks and economic zones are striving to attract 2-2.5 billion USD in FDI, according to the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA)
Head of the authority Le Trung Kien said that the city prioritises big investors with high capacity, high and environmentally friendly technologies, commitments to transferring technology, and skillful workers.
It is seeking investment in areas relating to the three economic pillars of seaport and logistics, hi-tech industry, and processing - manufacturing.
In 2023, total investment in the city’s industrial parks and economic zones reached 4.5 billion USD, including 3.5 billion USD in FDI from 62 new projects and other 37 projects with increased registered capital./.