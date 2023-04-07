Poor Khmer households, students given gifts on Chol Chnam Thmey festival

Hundreds of poor households and students of the Khmer ethnic minority group in Ho Chi Minh City on April 6 received gifts from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Nguoi lao dong (The Labourers) newspaper on the occasion of their traditional Chol Chnam Thmey festival.

Recipients include 260 poor, near-poor, or disadvantaged households in the districts of Tan Binh, Binh Chanh, Cu Chi, and Can Gio and 135 poor and studious Khmer students.

The donation is from the "For the Poor" fund of Ho Chi Minh City and the newspaper’s programme "Scholarships to students of ethnic minorities and poor students", local companies, and individuals.

Phan Kieu Thanh Huong, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, said that over the years, the city has always cared for, supported and created the most favourable for the more than 50 ethnic minority groups in the city to develop and improve the quality of life of the local people./.