Politburo, Secretariat announce 2026 supervision decision for Government Party Committee

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Secretary of the Government Party Committee, speaks at the event. Photo: VNA

Inspection and Supervision Team No. 26 of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat on March 4 convened a conference to announce its 2026 inspection and supervision decision for the Standing Board of the Government Party Committee.Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Secretary of the Government Party Committee; and Nguyen Thanh Nghị, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies, and head of the team, among others, attended the event.The supervision will focus on the leadership and direction in the dissemination and implementation of the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution; as well as in the execution of the Politburo’s Directive No. 01-CT/TW dated January 23, 2026 on studying, disseminating and implementing the Resolution.The team will also examine the implementation of the Politburo’s Directive No. 46-CT/TW dated May 16, 2025 on the leadership in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.It will look into the organisation and operations of local agencies and units following the implementation of the two-tier local administration model; tasks and measures to achieve an average gross domestic product growth rate of 10% or higher in the 2026–2030 period in line with the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress; as well as the leadership and direction in the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024 on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, along with related documents.In his remarks, Nghi urged team members, the Standing Board of the Government Party Committee and relevant agencies to work with urgency, seriousness and objectivity, in strict compliance with Party regulations.PM Chinh requested agencies under the Government Party Committee to provide truthful and objective reports, documents and data, and to fully heed the observations of the team in a constructive spirit, in order to improve the quality of task performance across all areas in the time ahead./.