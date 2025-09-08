Politburo reviews preparations for 8th Congress of Central Public Security Party Committee

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks during the Politburo's meeting with the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam chaired the Politburo's meeting with the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee on September 8 to review and provide feedback on the draft documents and personnel plan for the committee's 8th Congress for the 2025-2030 tenure.



The Politburo acknowledged the proactive, thorough, and serious preparations by the committee. The draft documents and personnel plan for its 8th congress are well-structured, scientific, and closely aligned with the requirements of Directive No.45-CT/TW dated April 14, 2025, on Party congresses at all levels ahead of the 14th National Party Congress, and Guideline No.32-HD/TBVK dated June 11, 2025, issued by the document subcommittee of the 14th Party Congress.



Accordingly, the political report has been carefully prepared, offering a comprehensive assessment of the previous Congress’s resolution, highlighting achievements, shortcomings, causes, and lessons learned. It sets out directions, objectives, and three groups of targets covering operational work, security industry and digital transformation, logistics, force-building, and foreign affairs, along with eight key tasks and three strategic breakthroughs for the 2025-2030 term.



The draft resolution of the 8th Congress of the Central Public Security Party Committee for 2025-2030 builds on the 2020-2025 assessment, outlining orientations, objectives, tasks, solutions, and strategic breakthroughs. It fully reflects the contents of the political report and provides a key foundation for finalising the action programme and implementation plan for the upcoming term.



The draft action plan to implement the 8th Congress resolution clearly defines objectives and requirements, outlines the eight key tasks of the Central Public Security Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term, and stresses close coordination to ensure the successful execution of the resolution.



The Politburo agreed with the organisation plan for the 8th Congress as proposed by the Standing Board./.