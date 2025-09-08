Politburo looks into six provinces' Party congress preparations

Politburo member and State President Luong Cuong (second from left) chairs the meeting with the Standing Board of the Phu Tho Party Committee on September 8. Photo: VNA

The Politburo’s Working Groups No. 1, 3, and 4 held meetings in Hanoi on September 8 with representatives of the Standing Boards of the Party Committees of Dong Nai, Vinh Long, Dong Thap, Quang Tri, Thai Nguyen, and Phu Tho to provide opinions on draft documents and personnel plans to be submitted to the Party Congresses for the 2025-2030 term.



The Working Group No. 1 was chaired by Politburo member and State President Luong Cuong.



The Working Group No. 3 was chaired by Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, while the Working Group No. 4 was headed by Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.



The Politburo members generally agreed with the draft documents of the Party Committees of the six provinces, as they provide a fairly comprehensive assessment of achievements over the past five years, frankly point out limitations, causes, and lessons learned, and identify directions, objectives, tasks, and solutions for the 2025-2030 period.



They suggested the provinces further clarify outstanding achievements and remaining shortcomings, and provide more thorough evaluations of local potential and advantages, while offering some strategic directions and posed specific requirements for each locality in the new stage of development.



President Cuong requested the Phu Tho provincial Party Committee to further concretise its Action Programme for implementing the resolution, clearly identify priority and breakthrough issues, with practical solutions and focused resource allocation to ensure feasible and effective development. The goal is that by 2030, Phu Tho will become a major centre for industry, trade, logistics, tourism, health care, high-quality education and training, and a significant cultural hub linked to the nation’s origins.



For Dong Nai province, the State leader emphasised the need to clearly define its strategic position in the southern key economic region in particular and in the country as a whole in terms of economy, socio-culture, and defence-security. He urged the province to thoroughly review and assess the factors and conditions affecting its future development, and identify more specific solutions and orientations for advancing all economic sectors.



Meanwhile, NA Chairman Man requested the Dong Thap provincial Party Committee to mobilise all resources with strong determination to build it into a fast and sustainably growing province, become a growth pole of the Mekong Delta in economy, culture, and tourism. He highlighted the need to bring into full play its strategic gateway position to the Mekong Delta to develop the maritime economy and inter-regional logistics.

For Quang Tri, the top legislator urged the provincial Party Committee to continue promoting the strength of great solidarity, self-reliance, and the proud tradition of this resilient revolutionary land. He stressed the importance of making full use of available resources, focusing on rapid and sustainable economic development, with energy and high-tech industries serving as growth engines, while developing distinctive and worthy tourism services, striving to become a new growth pole.



Concluding the working session with Vinh Long province, Tu noted that Vinh Long should take into account the opinions of Politburo and Secretariat members, and central agencies to further refine its draft documents, particularly by incorporating major Party policies and creating institutional breakthroughs to foster local development.

For Thai Nguyen, he emphasised the need to strengthen the building of the Party and the political system; ensure national defence and security; promote the tradition of solidarity; and achieve rapid, distinctive, and sustainable development. He underscored improving the overall living standards of the people and striving to build Thai Nguyen into a modern industrial centre with upper-middle income before 2030./.