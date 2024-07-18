Politburo issues notice on Party leader’s health

General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA) General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)





Following a request of the Specialised Council for Protection of Central-level Officials' Health, General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has, over the recent past, been managing the work and taking health treatment and care at the same time, a notice by the Politburo said.



The Politburo, the Secretariat, key leaders and the standing member of the Secretariat have directly instructed specialised agencies to mobilise a contingent of top professors, doctors, medical staff, and experts and the most favourable conditions to treat the General Secretary and provide health care for him, it said.



The notice further stated that now, due to the need to continue prioritising the time for the General Secretary to focus on taking intensive care, and in order to ensure the overall management of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and Secretariat, on the basis of the working regulations of the 13th Party Central Committee, Politburo, and Secretariat, for the immediate future, the Politburo assigns To Lam, Politburo member and State President, to be in charge of the work of the Party Central Committee, Politburo, and Secretariat with responsibilities and power provided by the Politburo.



The Politburo calls on the whole Party, people and army to maintain absolute confidence in the Party leadership and State management, and strengthen the solidarity, unity and joint efforts, continuing to bring into play important and comprehensive achievements and results that the country has gained, striving to overcome all difficulties and challenges, and fulfilling all the targets set by the 13th National Party Congress; and maintain political stability, firmly safeguard national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and security as well as social order and safety, boosting socio-economic development, and taking good care of the people’s material and spiritual life./.