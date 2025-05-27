Making news
Politburo issues new conclusion on accelerating apparatus restructuring
The Politburo has issued Conclusion No. 157-KL/TW outlining the next phase of implementing resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo on the restructuring of the political system’s organisational apparatus and the reorganisation of administrative units.
The conclusion dated May 25, signed by Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, aims to ensure the progress of the scheme based on progress reports and recommendations submitted by the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission on May 23.
Under the conclusion, the Politburo set clear deadlines that newly restructured communes must begin operating from July 1, with full implementation completed by July 15. At the provincial level, the restructuring should be completed by August 15.
It assigned the Standing Boards of provincial-level Party Committees to prepare necessary conditions, processes and procedures to transfer tasks from district-level administrative units to communes following administrative mergence after related legal documents take effect from July 1, ensuring smooth functioning with no disruption to services, no administrative gaps, and no impact on the normal operations of government bodies, organisations, businesses, or the public.
Any interference in personnel arrangements during the restructuring process is forbidden, and any violations will be strictly dealt with, it said.
The Politburo also tasked the Government's Party Committee with swiftly finalising a series of critical documents, including a draft decree on decentralisation and delegation of authority to the two-level local administration model, a decree defining functions and structures for specialised departments and agencies under provincial and commune-level People’s Committees, and a temporary staffing guidance for specialised offices under People's Committees of communes, wards, and special zones, which is expected to be completed within May.
Following this, job positions and staff quotas will be determined for each locality, with full compliance expected within five years, in line with national staffing regulations.
By June 5, further guidance is expected on transitional responsibilities during the phase-out of district-level governance, ensuring continuous and effective operation of the new two-tier local administration model.
The Party Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs is instructed to finalise updated position criteria for commune, ward, and special zone civil servants, alongside a training and development plan, and support policies for part-time workers by June 15.
The Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and other central mass organisations have been directed to oversee the General Confederation of Labour’s transition. This includes issuing guidance to end trade union activities within state-funded administrative bodies, armed forces units, and public service agencies, in line with upcoming amendments to the Constitution and the Trade Union Law.
The Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission is to gather feedback from central agencies and Party bodies, finalise policy proposals, and submit them to the Politburo and Secretariat for decision-making.
It will also coordinate with affected local Party Committees to complete personnel arrangements for merged provincial-level organisations by June 15, with a final deadline set for June 20.
It will also work with these localities to wind down existing provincial and municipal Party organisations and establish new ones in accordance with the restructuring.
Finally, the Politburo instructed all central Party bodies to continue reviewing, revising, and issuing necessary internal regulations to ensure consistency, clarity, and effective governance under the new administrative model./.