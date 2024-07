General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong. Photo : VNA

This is the highest honour of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam awarded to individuals with great and exceptionally outstanding contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.Right after the Politburo made this decision, State President To Lam signed the decision to confer the Gold Star Order on General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong for his great and exceptionally outstanding contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation./.