Politburo assigns members to join 14th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat

Party General Secretary To Lam. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam, on behalf of the 14th-tenure Politburo, signed Decision No. 05-QDNS/TW on January 30 assigning Politburo members to join the 14th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.



They include General Secretary Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission; Tran Cam Tu, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies; Le Minh Hung, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission; Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee; and Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, and Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army.



Other members are Trinh Van Quyet, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation; Le Minh Tri, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs; Pham Gia Tuc, Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office; Tran Sy Thanh, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission; and Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies.



Earlier, at its first meeting on January 23, the 14th Party Central Committee voted to approve the structure of the Secretariat with 13 members, of them 10 to be assigned by the Politburo as per the Party’s structure.

Three others were elected at the Committee’s inaugural meeting - Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Party Central Committee member and Vice State President; Pham Thi Thanh Tra, Party Central Committee member, member of the Standing Board of the Government Party Committee, and Deputy Prime Minister; and Nguyen Van Quang, Party Central Committee member, and Secretary of the Party Committee and Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court. /.