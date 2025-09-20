Politburo advances decentralisation reforms for two-tier local governance

At a public administration centre in Lai Chau province (Photo: VNA)

Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu has signed a conclusion on the enforcement of laws governing decentralisation, delegation and delineation of authority within Vietnam’s two-tier local governance model.

At a September 19 meeting, the Politburo and Secretariat broadly endorsed the Government Party Committee’s report, commending the proactive efforts of the Party Committees of the Government, National Assembly (NA), Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Justice, and other agencies. These bodies were also recognised for their advisory role and swift action in addressing obstacles to decentralisation and delegation of authority.

According to the conclusion, the NA Party Committee was directed to oversee the issuance of legal documents to ensure a unified and synchronous framework for decentralisation and delegation of authority, in line with the Law on the Organisation of Government and the Law on the Organisation of Local Administrations. The legislature was also tasked with leveraging its oversight role to pinpoint shortcomings at the local level and propose legislative amendments.

The Government Party Committee was instructed to guide ministries and agencies in conducting thorough reviews of decentralisation and authority delegation tasks. The focus is on assessing feasibility and proposing practical solutions to enhance management efficiency.

Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (Photo: VNA)

The conclusion calls for continued review of sectoral legislation to supplement and refine relevant policies, alongside stronger guidance and support to ensure localities can effectively perform assigned tasks.

Additional tasks were also assigned to the Ministries of Home Affairs, Justice, Finance, Education and Training, Science and Technology, Construction, Agriculture and Environment.

Ministers, secretaries of the municipal and provincial Party Committees, chairpersons of the municipal and provincial People’s Committees, are to personally inspect and evaluate operations at the communal and ward level. Their mandate is to provide timely guidance to reinforce the communal level and ensure the two-tier governance model functions seamlessly and effectively./.