Politburo adopts conclusion on performance of two-tier local administration

An official guides local residents in carrying out administrative procedures in Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)

The Politburo and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat on September 26 issued Conclusion No. 195-KL/TW on the performance of the political system and two-tier local administration since July 1, 2025.

The Politburo and the Secretariat acknowledged Party committees at all levels for their swift, proactive, and serious implementation of assigned tasks. They were praised for fulfilling many tasks ahead of schedule, addressing challenges, and promptly resolving issues arising in practice to ensure the smooth and effective operation of the political system and two-tier local administration.

The Politburo and the Secretariat requested Party committees at all levels to successfully organise congresses of the Party organisations subordinate to the Party Central Committee as scheduled, and to continue implementing the previous conclusions on enhancing the efficiency of the political system and local government.

They also urged timely removal of bottlenecks and inconsistencies in regulations related to operations of the new apparatus, especially at the grassroots level, acceleration of administrative procedure reform, strengthening of inspection and guidance, further streamlining of internal apparatus, and swift restructuring and rearrangement of commune-level cadres and civil servants to ensure effective and efficient governance.

The Public Administrative Service Centre of Mo Duc commune, Quang Ngai province, handles dossiers for dozens of residents every day. (Photo: VNA)

They urged the implementation of the newly-issued Politburo resolutions, increased communications on the Party’s guidelines, policies, orientations, and national development strategies, along with the expansion of effective models to promote public consensus.

The Government's Party Committee, the Government, and relevant agencies were asked to maintain close coordination with the National Assembly’s Party Committee in carrying out the tasks pertaining to institutional building and legal refinement.

Meanwhile, ministries, sectors, and localities were demanded to push ahead with implementing Plan 02-KH/BCD on digital transformation within the political system, dated June 19, 2025, of the Steering Committee for Resolution 57, and swiftly deal with shortcomings and obstacles linked with institutional frameworks, infrastructure, technology, and personnel as pointed out in the report of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission./.