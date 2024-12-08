Policy for redundant officials, public servants in apparatus streamlining considered carefully

The Ministry of Home Affairs is researching and developing a policy that is strong enough and outstanding for redundant officials, public employees, and civil servants during the process of streamlining the organisational apparatus, Chief of the Office, and spokesperson of the ministry Vu Dang Minh told reporters at the Government’s monthly regular press conference on December 7.



This is a sensitive and complicated issue that has a significant impact on society, but it requires swift action, Minh said, adding that the ministry is currently drafting a decree related to this matter.



It is currently assessing the impact and conducting comprehensive and thorough research to ensure the feasibility of the policy once it is enacted. The aim is to ensure there is a suitable policy to address the needs of officials and public servants who wish to transition to other sectors and no longer work in the state apparatus. At the same time, mechanisms will be put in place to retain talented individuals, ensure the principle of building a civil service system based on real capabilities, attracting skilled professionals both domestically and internationally, he stressed.



The official emphasised that the policy will not only ensure the goal of streamlining and improving the quality of the workforce, but also maintain stability and development. Along with this, attention should be paid to the legitimate concerns and aspirations of officials and public servants, he added.



Also at the Government’s regular press conference, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan said that the nuclear power project in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan will be implemented step by step and carefully, and utilise advanced technology, with increasingly high requirements for safety.



The total investment for the project depends on many factors, but preliminarily, it is expected to reach billions of USD, Tan stated.



According to the official, the project can create a clean, sustainable energy source that meets dual standards in the trend of green development and renewable energy today. It can also contribute to providing a safe energy source for socio-economic development, not only for Ninh Thuan province but for the entire country; and create momentum for Vietnam to develop a high-tech foundation, particularly atomic technology, which will lead to the growth of the supporting industries and high-tech workforce for the country.



At its recent 8th session, the 15th National Assembly approved a resolution to restart the nuclear power project in Ninh Thuan, with the aim of ensuring national energy security and sustainable development, in line with the commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 as pledged at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26)./.