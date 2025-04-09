Police delegation returns from earthquake relief mission in Myanmar

MPS Deputy Minister, Lieutenant General Le Van Tuyen, presents flowers to congratulate officers and soldiers of the MPS’ search and rescue team on their successful return from Myanmar. (Photo: VNA)

After completing their mission of supporting earthquake relief efforts in Myanmar, the rescue team from Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS) returned home safely on April 8.

The same evening, the ministry held a homecoming ceremony for the team.

Colonel Nguyen Minh Khuong, head of the delegation, reported that the team had strictly followed directives given at their deployment ceremony on March 30. Throughout the mission, the team prioritised safety, adhered to tactical and technical protocols, maintained regular reporting, and complied with all international duty regulations. The 26-member team and two service dogs returned in good health, with no injuries or incidents reported.

According to Khuong, every team member demonstrated unwavering determination, worked tirelessly under harsh conditions, and remained focused on rescuing as many victims as possible. The mission also embodied the Vietnamese spirit of solidarity, as the team supported those affected by the disaster.

MPS leaders and the search and rescue team at the homecoming ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese team successfully rescued seven victims independently and coordinated with rescue forces from Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore to locate and assist in rescuing seven others.

In addition to rescue efforts, they provided medical treatment and first aid to over 50 patients. They also set up four temporary shelters for displaced residents and patients at a 1,000-bed field hospital, and conducted mosquito control and disinfection over a 5,000-square-metre area.

The delegation carried out community outreach programmes, distributing food and water in affected areas, while offering financial assistance to the families of six victims with funding of over 3 million MMK (over 1,400 USD), along with gifts to 185 patients in field hospitals.

The team also contributed 17 million MMK to Myanmar’s national disaster relief agency - funds donated by local individuals and organisations in support of the Vietnamese rescue efforts.

Colonel Khuong noted the heartfelt support received from the Myanmar people, especially the victims' families. Many of the rescue cases successfully completed by the Vietnamese team had previously been assessed as unfeasible by other international teams, making their efforts especially meaningful.

Lieutenant General Le Van Tuyen, Deputy Minister of Public Security, praised the team’s readiness and the swift, well-organised deployment just two days after the earthquake struck.

Their efforts reflect the bravery and responsibility of Vietnam’s public security officers, Tuyen affirmed. He also instructed the ministry’s Department of Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue to further refine emergency response protocols and enhance preparedness for future missions./.