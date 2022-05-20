PM’s working trip to US enhances Vietnam’s position, prestige

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s trip to the US to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit, and pay working visits to the US and the United Nations (UN) from May 11-17 has produced a lot of important results, both multilaterally and bilaterally, contributing to promoting the relations between ASEAN and the US, Vietnam and the UN, and Vietnam and the US, and affirming the country's position and prestige in the international arena.



During his stay in the US, PM Chinh engaged in more than 60 activities in Washington D.C, Boston, New York and San Francisco. He attended and delivered a speech at the sessions of the ASEAN - US Special Summit, and met with leaders of several ASEAN countries such as the Prime Ministers of Laos, Cambodia and Singapore, and the President of Indonesia.



Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said that the Government leader’s statements at the sessions and meetings reflected the common concerns of the countries; upheld the central role of ASEAN, and the spirit of sincerity, trust and responsibility; and shared visions for world and regional issues and development orientations in line with the interests of ASEAN, the US and the international community.



According to Son, the special summit, taking place on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the ASEAN-US partnership, is a milestone bringing the relationship to a new stage. The two sides agreed to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership between ASEAN and the US, and set out a series of new cooperation focuses, particularly in dealing with both traditional and non-traditional security challenges, including post-pandemic economic recovery and development.



In his working trip, PM Chinh had meetings with leaders of the UN and some of its organisations, US President Joe Biden, leading US officials, and leaders of several US cities.



The Foreign Minister said that those meetings demonstrated Vietnam’s sincerity and sense of responsibility in the process of contributing to international affairs.



Regarding PM Chinh’s speeches at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and Harvard Kennedy University, Son said that these speeches delivered very important messages on the main views of the Vietnamese Party and State on international issues as well as affirming the country's foreign policy after the 13th National Party Congress.



The messages helped US scholars, researchers and people gain a better understanding of Vietnam.



The working trip by the Government leader also reaffirmed that economics and trade are an important pillar in the Vietnam-US relations. The PM attended and spoke at the Vietnam-US investment promotion conference, witnessed the hand-over of a series of cooperation agreements in various fields, and received leaders of leading US groups and overseas Vietnamese-owned enterprises.



Despite his busy working schedule, PM Chinh reserved time to meet US friends and attended three meetings with Vietnamese people living in the US, which affirmed that overseas Vietnamese, including those in the US, are an integral part of the Vietnamese ethnic community.



It can be said that this working trip to the US by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation is a success, contributing to the successful implementation of the country’s foreign policy./.