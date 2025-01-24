PM’s visits to Poland, Czech Republic, Switzerland successful: Deputy Foreign Minister

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang has underscored the fruitful outcomes of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visits to Poland and the Czech Republic and bilateral activities in Switzerland from January 15-22.



Talking with the press, Hang hailed the visits as a step to follow the foreign policy outlined by the 13th National Party Congress, further deepen friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with traditional partners in Western and Central Eastern Europe.



She said it was the first high-level delegation exchange in 18 years with Poland and six years with the Czech Republic, both traditional friends that have provided selfless, genuine and dedicated help for the Vietnamese people during the national liberation, reunification and current development.



The visits took place at the time when Vietnam and Poland, as well as the Czech Republic, prepare to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in early February. Additionally, Vietnam and Switzerland are approaching the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026. Poland recently assumed the rotating presidency of the European Union from January 1, 2025.



PM Chinh's agenda was packed, engaging in over 30 talks and meetings, delivering policy speeches, attending business forums and the Spring Homeland programme, and exploring several cultural, scientific and technological establishments in these nations.



A standout achievement from these visits, according to Hang, was the enhancement of relations and strengthening of political trust. Vietnam and Poland issued a joint statement on advancing towards an upgrade of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, while Vietnam and the Czech Republic issued a joint statement on the upgrade of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership. Vietnam and Switzerland issued a joint statement to elevate bilateral ties to a comprehensive partnership.



There was a consensus among the countries to increase exchanges at various levels and through different channels, particularly through people-to-people exchanges, to raise mutual understanding and set the stage for expanded cooperation in other areas.



Leaders of the European nations spoke highly of Vietnam's rising international stature, with the Czech Republic and Poland considering Vietnam their most important partner in Asia.



The visits have invigorated cooperation in such traditional areas as trade, investment, tourism, education-training, national defence-security, culture, tourism, and labour, in line with the new partnership framework. They also expanded collaboration to other areas where both sides have potential and mutual needs, like digital transformation, green transition, information and communication technology, cybersecurity, pharmaceuticals, automotive industry, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and connectivity in aviation and rail transport.



Vietnam, Poland and the Czech Republic agreed to further open their markets to each other's agricultural, seafood and food products within the framework of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). They promised to expedite the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and accelerate negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).



Eight new cooperation agreements were inked, spanning diplomacy, labour, aviation, education, sports, and culture. Vietnam's decision to waive visa requirements for citizens of these three countries was warmly welcomed, promising to boost tourism and cultural exchanges.



On global and regional issues, PM Chinh and leaders of the three countries agreed to offer mutual support at multilateral forums and organisations, and peacefully settle disputes in line with international laws and basic principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



Hang mentioned PM Chinh's advocacy for better integration, cultural and Vietnamese language preservation among the overseas Vietnamese community during his talks and meetings.



About the PM’s attendance at the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Hang said the PM, along with leaders from various ministries, agencies and localities, engaged in discussions with several leading corporations during five key forums focused on areas aligned with Vietnam's development priorities, including hi-tech, artificial intelligence (AI), pharmaceuticals, smart infrastructure, green energy and financial centre development.



The business community affirmed readiness to further invest in Vietnam's priority areas, and pledged to accompany Vietnam in developing financial centres in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.



The Vietnamese leader’s speeches and discussions left a lasting impression of Vietnam's aspirations, vision and determination for development, highlighting the country's institutional, resource and infrastructure readiness to embrace the intelligent age.



Hang concluded by stressing that the delegation had made the most of the trip to strengthen ties with various countries and international organisations, with commitments spanning trade, healthcare, intellectual property, agriculture and renewable energy.



The PM's attendance in Davos delivered important messages to the international community, highlighting sincerity, cooperation, international solidarity, the role of multilateralism in promoting sustainable, inclusive and adaptive development for the intelligent age.



He stressed that the intelligent age must serve people, with a focus on human-centric initiatives and cooperation, and highlighted the responsibility of countries and businesses within the global ecosystem, Hang added./.