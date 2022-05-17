Making news
PM’s visit reaffirms Vietnam’s role in stabilising Southeast Asia: Indian daily
It wrote that PM Pham Minh Chinh has undertaken a successful and landmark visit to the US eyeing to push partnership, including ASEAN - US ties that will play a big role in peace and stability in Southeast Asia.
The visit shows that Vietnam has a key role in shaping ASEAN - US ties. Simultaneously, India - Vietnam partnership also helps strengthen India’s role in ASEAN and therefore reaffirms Vietnam’s role as a multilateral player, according to the writing.
It noted Vietnam has been seen as one of the promising economies in Southeast Asia with GDP growth rate expected to be anywhere between 6 and 8 percent.
It also highlighted PM Chinh’s remarks about the ASEAN centrality and Vietnam’s approach on the East Sea issue, adding he expressed his hope that major powers partnering with ASEAN will work towards stable relations and responsible, healthy competition for the sake of regional and global peace and security.
Vietnam reaffirmed ASEAN’s principled stance on the East Sea issue and stressed the settlement of disputes through peaceful means via dialogue based on respect for international law, especially the 1982 UN Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
The commentary cited PM Chinh as saying that Vietnam stands for the effective and full observance of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and is working towards making a code of conduct of parties in the waters (COC) that is concrete, effectual, and in line with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS.
Regarding the Vietnam - US relations, it said the PM’s visit has further opened prospects of bilateral ties. Vietnam perseveres with its foreign policy line of independence, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development. It seeks to diversify and multilateralise relations. It is a responsible member of the international community.
Vietnam, like other developing countries, wants to build an independent, self-reliant economic foundation, step up industrialisation and international integration to overcome the middle-income trap to become a developed nation, the article added./.