PMs hold talks to boost Vietnam – Ethiopia ties

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali in Hanoi on April 15. (Photo: VNA)



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali in Hanoi on April 15, expressing his belief that the latter's official visit will help tighten the friendship and usher in a new stage of substantive and effective cooperation between the two countries for the sake of their peoples.



The Ethiopian leader and his spouse are in Vietnam from April 14 to 17 for an official visit and the 4th Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) Summit. The trip is the first-ever by a high-ranking Ethiopian leader since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1976. At the meeting, PM Chinh said that amid global economic uncertainties and trade tensions, the two countries should promote dialogue and mutual understanding to continue diversifying markets and facilitating bilateral economic, trade, and investment collaboration.



He affirmed that in its foreign policy, Vietnam always treasures its friendship with African nations, including Ethiopia, and highly values the significant socio-economic achievements Ethiopia has obtained so far.



The host noted he believes that Ethiopia will keep reaping success in its economic reform programme to become a bright spot of economic growth in Africa, with an increasingly important stature and role in the region and the world.



For his part, the Ethiopian PM said he is impressed with the Vietnamese people's unyieldingness, as well as the country's socio-economic attainments and growing role in the region and the world. He affirmed Ethiopia’s recognition of Vietnam as a priority partner in Asia and its wish to deepen bilateral cooperation in the areas matching the two sides’ strength and potential.



The two PMs tour a photo exhibiton on bilateral relations held by the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

Both leaders underscored the importance of maintaining all-level exchanges between the countries' parties, states, governments and parliaments, along with between their ministries, localities, and business communities, to enhance political trust. They agreed to explore the possibility of opening diplomatic missions in each other's countries soon.



Highlighting Vietnamese enterprises' initial interest in investing in Ethiopia, the two PMs acknowledged that the current cooperation remains modest compared to the scale and potential of the two economies, which together represent a market of over 230 million people with some of the fastest growth rates in their respective regions.



To create a favourable legal corridor for economic ties, the two sides agreed to negotiate basic agreements and deals, particularly a free trade agreement, an agreement on investment facilitation and protection, a double taxation avoidance agreement, and a cooperation deal on cybersecurity and high-tech crime combat.



The PMs also agreed to discuss and introduce investment projects in various promising sectors such as telecommunications, digital transformation, cybersecurity, mining, industrial and consumer goods production, processing industry, agricultural export, civil construction, infrastructure development, education and training, health care, and tourism.



Looking into some international and regional issues of common concern, they agreed to maintain close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, thus contributing to peace, stability, and cooperation in their respective regions and beyond.



PM Abiy Ahmed welcomed and wished Vietnam success in hosting the P4G Summit, thus contributing to global efforts towards green and sustainable development.



PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge to foster cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Ethiopia. He called on Ethiopia to support Vietnam in strengthening ties with the African Union (AU) and countries in Eastern Africa. He also pledged Vietnam's support for Ethiopia’s organisation of the P4G Summit in 2027.



Regarding maritime security and safety, the two sides underscored the importance of the East Sea and the Red Sea to international navigation. They agreed on the need to resolve disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law, helping to maintain peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in these regions.



The two PMs witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on trade cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ethiopian Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration. (Photo: VNA)

Following the talks, the PMs witnessed the signing of several cooperation documents, including a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on trade cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ethiopian Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration, and another on educational cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training and the Ethiopian Ministry of Education.



Earlier, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations had signed an MoU on cooperation.



On the occasion, the Vietnamese side handed over an official letter of approval that permits Ethiopian Airlines to open a direct air route connecting the two capitals — the first and only direct flight between the two countries so far. This is expected to boost trade and connectivity not only between Vietnam and Ethiopia, but also between Vietnam and Africa as a whole.



The Ethiopian PM extended an invitation to PM Chinh to pay an official visit to his country to further deepen bilateral cooperation. The Vietnamese government leader accepted the invitation with pleasure and requested the two foreign ministries coordinate to arrange the visit./.