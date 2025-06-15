PM’s Europe trip helps realize Vietnam’s national development aspirations, determination

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) is welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s tour to Europe from June 5 to 14 yielded numerous meaningful and substantive outcomes, which will serve as an important foundation, a driving force, and a source of inspiration for Vietnam to continue realising its national development aspirations and determination, and help attract maximum international resources to support its development goals in the new era.



With over 80 bilateral and multilateral activities, the trip drew significant attention and appreciation from regional and international public opinion, and contributed to enhancing Vietnam’s image and standing on the global stage.



At the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3) in Nice, France, PM Chinh represented both Vietnam and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), delivering keynote addresses that drew widespread praise. Vietnam’s active participation, including co-chairing the Deltas of the World Summit and pledging 15 voluntary commitments on marine governance, cemented its reputation as a proactive player in global ocean sustainability. These pledges, among the highest at the conference, reflected Vietnam’s dedication to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, earning accolades from world leaders and international organisations for its progress in sustainable maritime development.

According to Minister of Agriculture and Environment Do Duc Duy, through conferences, forums, and bilateral meetings, PM Chinh and the Vietnamese delegation shared their vision, highlighted challenges, and proposed initiatives and solutions that Vietnam and the international community are working to implement to protect the oceans and develop a sustainable blue economy in association with environmental protection and marine ecosystem conservation.



On this occasion, the PM held over 20 meetings with leaders of countries and international organisations, including the Vice President of China, the King of Jordan, the Presidents of Peru, Palau, and Costa Rica, and the Prime Ministers of Greece, Spain, Portugal, Tuvalu, and the Solomon Islands; as well as the President of the UN General Assembly, the UN Secretary-General, the Presidents of the European Council and European Commission, and the Director-General of UNESCO.



At the meetings, the two sides agreed on practical orientations and measures to strengthen bilateral relations and contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world, especially in the context of ongoing global political and economic fluctuations.



The PM’s itinerary also included bilateral activities in France and official visits to Estonia and Sweden, where he held talks and meetings with high-ranking leaders of the three nations. In France, the two sides agreed to take concrete measures to advance the implementation of the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and the outcomes of Party General Secretary To Lam’s official visit to France in October 2024 and the state visit to Vietnam by French President Emmanuel Macron in May 2025.

During his historic visit to Estonia, PM Chinh and Estonian leaders discussed ways to enhance mutual understanding and share experience in nation-building, defence, and development; and in building a digital society, digital government, digital citizenship, and digital economy - areas considered Estonia’s soft power and highly aligned with Vietnam’s development strategy.



According to Hannes Hanso, Estonian Ambassador to China and Vietnam, Vietnam and Estonia share a very good relationship with great potential for cooperation, especially in the fields of digitalisation and e-governance. Having transitioned successfully from a socialist foundation to a thriving market economy, Estonia stands ready to share its experience with Vietnam.



PM Chinh’s visit to Estonia has opened up new opportunities for bilateral collaboration, particularly in the fields of information technology, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, financial technology, digital economy, cybersecurity, smart logistics, digital seaports, and e-government development.



PM Pham Minh Chinh left a strong impression during his official visit to Sweden, which was the first Western nation to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam and one of the largest providers of non-refundable aid to the Southeast Asian nation. Many symbolic projects resulting from that cooperation continue today.



Chinh and high-ranking Swedish leaders agreed to renew and push the Vietnam–Sweden relationship to a new phase of development, particularly in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation—Sweden’s areas of strength. Notably, Vietnam and Sweden upgraded their ties to a sectoral strategic partnership in science, technology, and innovation.



Recognising economic cooperation as a key pillar of Vietnam’s relations with the countries, PM Chinh chaired and attended business forums between Vietnam and the three countries and held working sessions with major corporations to explore investment opportunities.

At the Vietnam-Sweden business forum, under his witness, Vietnamese and Swedish businesses exchanged numerous cooperation agreements across sectors such as finance, aviation, energy, technology, AI, semiconductors, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.



The Prime Minister also gave policy speeches at universities and visited various economic, cultural, and social institutions to explore the progress and achievements of Sweden. He proposed cooperation areas that would bring global intellectual and cultural achievements into Vietnamese life, while sharing Vietnam’s heritage and knowledge with the wider world.



He met with overseas Vietnamese, intellectuals, and entrepreneurs during his visits, listening to their concerns and encouraging their continued contributions to the homeland. He particularly urged experts and scientists abroad to support national development through science and technology.



Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed that the working trip affirmed these countries' interest in and commitment to supporting Vietnam’s role in international and regional affairs, based on respect for international law. It also renewed and deepened bilateral relations between Vietnam and the countries for the benefit of all sides, as well as for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world at large./.