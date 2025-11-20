PM’s attendance at G20 Summit affirms Vietnam’s readiness to jointly address global issues

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) meets with President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen at the G20 Summit 2024 in Brazil. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s upcoming attendance at the G20 Summit in South Africa offers an opportunity for Vietnam to continue affirming its consistent foreign policy as a reliable partner of the international community, which is ready to collaborate in addressing global issues with a spirit of mutual respect and understanding, thereby contributing to the common development of humanity.



PM Chinh will participate in the summit and hold bilateral activities in South Africa from November 21-24, at the invitation of Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, President of G20 in 2025.



This is the sixth time Vietnam has been invited to attend the G20 Summit, reflecting the growing recognition of the international community for the country's positive contributions at global forums with significant roles and influence, such as the G20.



Vietnam was first invited to attend the G20 Summit in 2010 as the Chair of ASEAN. At this summit, it proposed and advocated for several issues of concern to developing countries, such as climate change, with an initiative for the G20 to establish a special fund to support countries severely impacted by climate change, and the creation of a forum for coastal nations to address climate change and protect marine ecosystems, trade, and development.



Later, as the host of APEC in 2017, the country was invited to attend the G20 Summit and related activities during Germany's presidency. Vietnam actively participated and responsibly contributed at the summit and G20 activities throughout the year, leaving a positive impression on the G20 and helping to enhance Vietnam's position during the APEC Chairmanship Year. At this summit, Vietnam proposed the group develop a new global framework to promote free trade, transfer technology for digital products and services, and consider establishing a global forum on startups to share experience and best practices on innovative entrepreneurship.



The flag of Vietnam (second from right) at the G20 Summit 2019 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo: VNA)

In 2019, Japan invited Vietnam to attend the G20 Summit as a guest, during which Vietnam suggested the G20 promote the establishment of a global network for sharing oceanic and marine data and work towards a global framework for preventing marine plastic waste.



In 2020, it was invited for the fourth time to attend the G20 Summit in Saudi Arabia as the Chair of ASEAN 2020. During that year, the Prime Minister of Vietnam participated in the G20 Summit on COVID-19 Response, held in March, and the annual G20 Summit in November via an online format, helping to enhance Vietnam's reputation as an active member, making responsible contributions to addressing global common issues.



In 2024, Vietnam was invited for the fifth time to attend the G20 Summit in Brazil. At this summit, it participated in the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty initiative, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposed three strategic assurances for the global fight against poverty. During Brazil's G20 Presidency in 2024, a Call to Action on Global Governance Reform was issued, which was the first document initiated by the G20 and open to all United Nations member states for participation. Vietnam was one of the pioneering developing countries to support the Call to Action, contributing to the reform of global governance mechanisms to be more equitable and effective.



According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang, the fact that Vietnam was repeatedly invited to attend the G20 Summit strongly affirm the country’s growing reputation, position, and role, as well as the recognition and high regard of its partners, especially the G20, for its development achievements and its substantial, responsible contributions to global common issues.



As a guest of the G20 Chair, PM Chinh is expected to share key policy messages, with a focus on several important areas to contribute to efforts aimed at boosting global economic growth, minimising risks, and fostering cooperation in strategic sectors such as minerals, energy, reforming the global trade, financial, and investment systems during this period of reshaping and building new global rules and frameworks.



Through these messages, initiatives, and specific proposals, the international community will gain a clearer understanding of Vietnam as a nation determined to innovate and step into a new era of growth; a country that continues to be a reliable partner, ever more proactive, positive, responsible, and fully committed to peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development for humanity.



In the framework of the summit, the PM will also engage in a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of other countries and international organisations to promote cooperation in strategic areas for Vietnam, such as green transition, digital transformation, innovation, strategic infrastructure development, and high-quality human resources development. This will maximise the mobilisation of international resources to serve the country’s development goals./.