PM’s attendance at 47th ASEAN Summit affirms Vietnam’s role, standing

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) attends a high-level dialogue of the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) 2025 (Photo: VNA)

The working trip by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Malaysia on October 26-28 achieved significant and multifaceted results, demonstrating a dynamic, enthusiastic, and responsible Vietnam.



A new milestone for ASEAN



The 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, the largest ASEAN event series of the year, brought together nearly 30 heads of state and government from ASEAN and its partner countries and organisations, including China, the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), India, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United Nations, the European Union, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Over 20 high-level sessions addressed key regional and global issues, resulting in nearly 70 agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in priority areas such as politics, economy, trade, and security. These efforts support the ASEAN Community Vision 2045. A significant outcome was the official admission of Timor-Leste as ASEAN’s 11th member. Additionally, Thailand and Cambodia signed the joint statement on a peace agreement, taking a crucial step towards resolving their border dispute and restoring peace.



In just three days, PM Chinh had a packed schedule with nearly 50 activities, both bilateral and multilateral. He and the Vietnamese delegation participated in almost 30 meetings and related events. In addition to sharing Vietnam's situation, vision, development strategy, and foreign policy, the PM provided analyses and assessments on regional and global trends. Based on these, he proposed initiatives to promote cooperation and find solutions to current challenges facing ASEAN and the region.



Speaking at the plenary session, the Vietnamese leader emphasised that inclusiveness and sustainability are ASEAN’s strategic choice and requirement. He urged ASEAN to harness three strategic resources: the strength of solidarity, the vitality of dynamism, and the momentum of innovation.



According to Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, the speeches delivered by PM Chinh were highly praised by other countries, as he provided responsible and accurate assessments of the current situation, and proposed directions that align with the current context. Notably, he introduced important initiatives related to implementing regional cooperation and development plans, as well as issues concerning the upgrading of partnerships between ASEAN and several partners.



Unity and connectivity for a shared future



PM Chinh attended and delivered speeches at all the ASEAN summits with partners such as China, the US, Japan, the RoK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the UN. During these sessions, he proposed practical and timely initiatives, emphasising the need to strengthen unity, as well as new directions for cooperation across all areas, including politics, economy, energy transition, and science and technology. These proposals were appreciated by participating countries.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the 28th ASEAN-Japan Summit (Photo: VNA)

The significant contributions of the PM personally and the Vietnamese delegation contributed to the success of the summits, further deepening and enhancing cooperation within ASEAN and between ASEAN and its partners.



In recognition of Vietnam's efforts and contributions, especially during this event, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated that Vietnam is an extremely important member of ASEAN. Vietnam is experiencing impressive economic growth and has signed numerous cooperation agreements, including those with Malaysia. The relationship between Malaysia and Vietnam is developing very positively, and both sides should collaborate to strengthen this relationship further.



Promoting relations with concrete and practical programmes



On this occasion, PM Chinh made the most of his time to meet with nearly all 30 heads of delegations, including leaders of ASEAN countries, partner nations, and international organisations such as Chinese Premier Li Qiang, US President Donald Trump, newly elected Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Canadian PM Mark Carney, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, President of the European Council António Costa, and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.



During these meetings, PM Chinh and the leaders exchanged views to advance bilateral cooperation on all priority areas where Vietnam has needs and partners have strengths, as well as shared regional and global issues of common interest. Notably, the Vietnamese PM directly addressed specific issues in cooperation with each partner and received strong consensus.



According to Trung, during PM Chinh’s meetings with leaders of various countries and organisations, the partners appreciated Vietnam's achievements, especially in socio-economic development. They also placed great value on Vietnam's international standing, particularly its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, friendship, multilateralism and diversification.



Through these discussions, the two sides agreed on new directions for cooperation that align with each party’s needs in this new phase of development and across emerging areas.



It can be affirmed that PM Chinh and the Vietnamese delegation’s attendance at the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits contributed effectively to the success of these events, and to strengthening the building of an ASEAN Community that is united, self-reliant, inclusive, and sustainable, with a people-centred approach, linking national development with regional growth. At the same time, it promoted deeper, more substantive and practical cooperation between Vietnam and its partners for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in each country, the region, and the world./.