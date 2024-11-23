PM wraps up working trip to Brazil, official visit to Dominican Republic

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) and his spouse are welcomed by Vice Chairman of the Government Office Nguyen Sy Hiep at the Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam returned to Hanoi in the early morning of November 23, successfully wrapping up their working trip to and attendance at the G20 Summit, and official visit to the Dominican Republic.



Attending all main activities within the framework of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, PM Chinh gave important speeches at discussion sessions on "the fight against poverty" and “sustainable development and energy transition”.



On the sidelines of the summit, PM Chinh had bilateral meetings with more than 30 leaders of countries and international organisations, thereby contributing to the overall success of the G20 Summit, promoting Vietnam's relations with other countries and international organisations, clearly portraying the image of a dynamic, open Vietnam as "a friend, a trusted partner and a responsible member of the international community".

Along with attending the G20 Summit, during his second working visit to Brazil in just over a year, the PM had various activities in Rio de Janeiro such as talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and issued a Vietnam-Brazil Joint statement on upgrading the bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership. He attended the inauguration ceremony of a plaque commemorating President Ho Chi Minh in Rio de Janeiro city; attended the Vietnam Day Programme in Brazil; attended the Vietnam-Brazil Business Forum; worked with leading Brazilian businesses; and met with the Vietnamese community in Brazil.



In particular, PM Chinh made a historic visit to the Dominican Republic, becoming the first senior Vietnamese leader to visit this Caribbean country after nearly 20 years of establishing diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Dominican Republic. The PM had talks and meetings with the President, President of the Senate, and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Dominican Republic; received leaders of Dominican political parties; attended the inauguration ceremony of the upgraded Statue of President Ho Chi Minh in the capital of Santo Domingo; attended the Vietnam-Dominican Republic Business Forum; delivered a policy speech at the Institute of Higher Education in Diplomatic and Consular Training (INESDYC) of the Dominican Republic.



In particular, the two sides adopted a Joint Declaration affirming the determination of the two Governments and announcing directions and measures agreed by both sides to further strengthen solidarity, friendship and good cooperation between Vietnam and the Dominican Republic in the future; and agreed to promote the bilateral relations to a new height.



PM Chinh's working trip to Brazil, attendance at the G20 Summit and official visit to the Dominican Republic was a success, demonstrating Vietnam's role, prestige, and responsible contributions to global issues, and at the same time, creating new momentum for further strengthening the bilateral relations between Vietnam and Brazil and between Vietnam and the Dominican Republic./.