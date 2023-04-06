Making news
PM wraps up trip to attend 4th MRC Summit
At the summit, he delivered an important speech which outlined challenges facing the Mekong River and its basin; and assessed the operation of the MRC and the cooperation of its dialogue and development partners, international and regional organisations, as well as social organisations and communities.
Chinh made a proposal consisting of five points that need to be implemented and supported by the MRC member countries and the international community for the protection of the river and the legitimate interests of all countries and people living in the basin.
The PM’s attendance and his clear messages showed Vietnam's interest and promoted its active and proactive role in responding to the challenges in a bid to strengthen solidarity and cooperation within the MRC and to ensure the benefits of countries in the basin.
Within less than 24 hours in Laos, the Vietnamese Government leader also had a working breakfast with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts – Sonexay Siphandone and Samdech Techo Hun Sen; and a separate meeting with the Lao PM.
At these events, the leaders re-evaluated the outcomes of cooperation so far, agreed to promote engagements in the coming time, covering connecting the three economies and supporting one another in building an independent and self-reliant economy with extensive, substantive and effective international integration./.