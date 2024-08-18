PM works with Dak Lak province’s Krong Pac police

Talking with the district police, the PM underlined the Central Highlands’ strategic importance, particularly in national security-defence, asking police officers and soldiers of the district and the province in general to be clearly aware of this important position and role.



They need to have an approach to ensure political stability, social order and safety, always maintain vigilance and combat readiness, and put maintaining national defence-security as an important task, he said.



“In this process, it is necessary to attach importance to the power originating from the people," the Prime Minister noted.



Analysing the context of the international and domestic situation, the PM directed them to proactively grasp, evaluate and closely watch on the situation; regularly practice and stay ready to respond to the situation; well carry out the mass mobilisation work; effectively implement policies, solutions and plans on protecting national security, ensuring social order and safety and building the people's police force. Those, he said, have contributed to maintaining political stability, ensuring social order and safety, serving economic development, and preventing and defeating all plots and sabotage activities of hostile and reactionary forces.



He urged them to strongly promote the “All-people national security safeguarding”.



On the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the People's Public Security Force's Traditional Day (August 19, 1945 - 2024), PM Chinh extended his greetings and wished the police of Dak Lak province in general and Krong Pac district in particular to promote their tradition, exert efforts and make contributions to serve people, defeat destroy all sabotage plots of hostile forces, and ensure security and safety for people./.