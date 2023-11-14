PM welcomes Japanese firms investing in Vietnam’s priority development areas

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received President and CEO of Japan's Marubeni Corporation Masumi Kakinoki in Hanoi on November 13, expressing his hope that the group and other Japanese enterprises would continue expanding cooperation and investment in Vietnam’s priority development areas.



Since 1991, Marubeni has so far invested approximately 90 billion JPY (592.97 million USD) in Vietnam, creating jobs for 7,500 workers.



At the meeting, both host and guest were pleased to note that the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership is developing fruitfully, strongly, and practically in many spheres with increasingly consolidated political trust.



PM Chinh stated that despite facing many challenges, the Vietnamese economy is showing positive signs of recovery. The nation's macro-economic situation remains stable, inflation is kept under control, and growth is being promoted, ensuring its overall balance. He described it as an important foundation, leading to an increasing number of Japanese enterprises investing and succeeding in the nation.



Regarding Vietnam as an important market in Asia, Kakinoki unveiled plans to continue investing billions of USD in local projects across seven sectors, including energy, goods processing and exports, and infrastructure development. He expressed his hope to receive the Vietnamese government's assistance in accelerating the implementation of these projects.



Welcoming the plans, the PM affirmed that Vietnam is making efforts to improve its business climate, creating even better conditions for foreign investors to cooperate, invest, and succeed in the country, while protecting their legitimate rights and interests.



Vietnam is focusing on innovation, digital transformation, green transition, renewable energy and e-commerce development, he said, urging Marubeni to suggest policies and mechanisms to support Vietnam in related human resources training, technology transfer, and management experience sharing.



He also suggested the corporation step up trade promotion and business networking activities, boost the export of industrial and agricultural products of Vietnam’s strengths, assist the linkage of supply chains between Vietnam and Japan serving the participation in the global value chain.



Marubeni should further closely coordinate with Vietnamese partners in the areas of wind, solar, and biomass power, helping Vietnam switch to green, clean, and sustainable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, PM Chinh said./.