PM welcomes Danish group's expansion in Vietnam
He praised the capital, technology, and advanced management capabilities of A.P. Moller and Maersk, highlighting their significant investment activities in Vietnam which have contributed substantially to the development of its maritime industry and economy. He also acknowledged Maersk and APM Terminals' vision for building green and smart ports there.
Vietnam is ready with all possible support for foreign investors in logistics projects, he said, noting that Vietnam has over 3,200 km of coastline and ranks among the top 20 economies in terms of international trade volume.
According to the leader, Vietnam is actively enhancing its transport infrastructure, including maritime transport and shipping fleets, to reduce high logistics costs and boost the competitiveness of its goods and economy. He welcomed APM Holding’s plans to expand investment in Vietnam, particularly in green and smart port systems, logistics services, and green maritime transport.
He suggested the group explore specific investment projects, such as Lien Chieu port in Da Nang, Can Gio international port in Ho Chi Minh City, and several others in the northern, central, and southwestern regions.
The host also expressed a desire for the group to invest in other areas such as digital transformation, green transition, and circular economy; share expertise in port management and operation, and help Vietnam access international financial resources for infrastructure development, including seaports, airports, and high-speed and urban rail systems.
Robert Maersk Uggla, in turn, praised the Vietnamese Government’s achievements in improving the business environment and facilitating foreign investment, as well as its efforts in digital transformation and green transition aimed at sustainable development, which align with its commitments made at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).
He said the group sees significant potential and opportunities in Vietnam, and wishes to contribute further to its development, particularly in investment opportunities to build large, modern deep-water container ports and strategic logistics projects./.