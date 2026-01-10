PM welcomes Chinese group’s expansion into major infrastructure projects

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Yan Jiehe, founder of the China Pacific Construction Group, in Hanoi on January 9. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 9 for Yan Jiehe, founder of the China Pacific Construction Group, one of China’s largest private enterprises in infrastructure investment, construction, operation and management.

Praising the group’s recent role as a contractor in major infrastructure projects in Hanoi, PM Chinh welcomed its proposals to join large-scale infrastructure developments in Vietnam in the coming years and encouraged more investment in the country.

He suggested the group work more closely with Vietnamese companies through concrete and flagship projects, particularly those involving technology transfer, as a way to directly contribute to Vietnam’s socio-economic development.

Highlighting the importance of long-term, forward-looking planning, he called on the group to study continued involvement in projects that better unlock development spaces in Vietnam, including a proposed metro line linking Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City with the new Long Thanh airport in neighbouring Dong Nai province.

The reception in Hanoi on January 9 (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Yan said the group has secured bids and embarked on three major projects in Hanoi, including the Tu Lien bridge and its access roads, which broke ground on May 19, 2025; the Ngoc Hoi bridge and its access roads launched on August 19, 2025; and Hanoi’s urban railway line No. 5 linking Van Cao and Hoa Lac, with groundbreaking on December 19, 2025.

Updating the host on the progress of these projects, he outlined the group’s future cooperation plans in Vietnam, expressing a desire to engage in major infrastructure projects and pursue long-term partnerships in Vietnam as guided by the PM./.