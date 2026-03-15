PM votes in Hanoi as nationwide election underway

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh casts his ballot at 7:00 on March 15 at Polling Station No. 21 in Tay Ho ward, Hanoi. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cast his ballot at 7:00 on March 15 at Polling Station No. 21 in Tay Ho ward, Hanoi, joining nearly 79 million registered voters nationwide in electing deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

The polling station took on a festive atmosphere from early morning, with red flags, banners and slogans on prominent display. Local residents began arriving promptly to exercise their voting rights and fulfill their civic duties.

A representative from the Tay Ho ward election committee briefed the PM on preparations, noting that the ward has 68,603 registered voters across 68 residential groups. Voting is taking place at 27 polling stations within nine constituencies, with arrangements carried out meticulously, thoroughly and on schedule.

One week before the Election Day, the committee delivered directly to voters and publicised the official lists and brief profiles of candidates for the 16th NA, the 17th Hanoi People’s Council, and the second-term Tay Ho ward People’s Council.

The ward issued voter cards to all 68,603 eligible citizens in line with regulations and completed the integration of voter data into the voter management software linked to the National Resident Database. Voter lists were publicly displayed at the ward People's Committee headquarters and at each of the 27 polling stations.

Commending Tay Ho ward for its thorough preparations, particularly at Polling Station No. 21, the PM urged the election committee to facilitate early voting and ensure every eligible voter can fully exercise their rights and responsibilities. For those unable to reach polling stations, mobile ballot boxes should be dispatched to homes. Staff should also be assigned to assist voters as needed.

Tay Ho ward was tasked with conducting the election in a democratic, safe and strictly lawful manner, making the process a major festival of national solidarity which selects representatives of outstanding virtue and talent capable of embodying the public will and aspirations.

Talking with voters at Polling Station No. 21, the PM expressed hope that voters will exercise their right to mastery in building a socialist rule-of-law state of the people, by the people and for the people, thus contributing to building a prosperous, civilised and happy nation in a new era./.