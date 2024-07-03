PM visits Samsung’s semiconductor cluster in RoK’s Gyeonggi province

Samsung Vice Chairman and CEO Young Hyun Jun, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Samsung Electronics Park Hark-kyu and senior leaders of the group accompanied the Vietnamese PM in touring Samsung's largest semiconductor cluster in the world.

Chinh expressed his impression of the group’s achievements in the field of high technology in general and semiconductors in particular.

Recognising Samsung's effective investment activities in the manufacturing industry and the production of electronic equipment and components in Vietnam for nearly 20 years, the PM affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will create favourable conditions for Samsung to continue doing business in the country.

Stressing Vietnam's priority given to the semiconductor and AI industries in the coming time, Chinh said that Vietnam welcomes and encourages investors in those fields.

He said Vietnam will improve policies and institutions, high-quality human resources training, and infrastructure development to better serve investors.

On the afternoon of the same day, Chinh and his spouse visited the family of Jang Yeong Gak and Vu Thai Linh - a Vietnamese-Korean multicultural family in Osan city, Gyeonggi province.

During the visit to the family, Chinh said that Vietnamese people in the RoK, especially Vietnamese-Korean multicultural families, are bridges that foster relations between the two countries and two peoples, noting that the two countries have had up to 80,000 Vietnamese-Korean multicultural families.

On this occasion, Chinh called on overseas Vietnamese in the RoK and multicultural families to continue to preserve the cultural values of the two countries.

He hoped that they will keep contributing to promoting the image of Vietnam, the Vietnamese culture and people, and cultivating good Vietnam - RoK relations.

This is the last activity of the official visit to the RoK by PM Chinh and his spouse from June 30 to July 3 at the invitation of PM Han Duck-soo and his spouse. The Vietnamese PM, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation left Seoul to return Hanoi in the evening, wrapping up a successful visit./.