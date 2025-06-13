PM visits family of late Swedish PM Olof Palme

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse visited the family of late Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme on June 12 afternoon (local time) as part of their official visit to Sweden.



Chinh was moved to express his respect and gratitude to late PM Olof Palme - a great, loyal, and close friend of the Vietnamese people.



He conveyed regards and wishes from Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man to the family of the late Swedish leader.



Thanking the family for preserving the memories and good values that the late leader left behind, PM Chinh said that they are always an important bridge of friendship between the two nations.



He said PM Olof Palme contributed not only to Sweden’s development but also to peace, cooperation and development of nations around the world.



When it comes to Sweden, Vietnamese people think of PM Olof Palme whose name is associated with protests against the war in Vietnam from the 1960s until Vietnam's reunification in 1975, PM Chinh emphasised.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse visit family of late Swedish PM Olof Palme. (Photo: VNA)

During Vietnam’s post-war recovery, Sweden once again stood side by side with the country, he said, noting that Sweden has been a leading Western nation in supporting Vietnam in healthcare, education, human resource training, among other fields. He highlighted that Sweden provided Vietnam with around 3 billion USD in non-refundable aid — the highest among Northern European countries.



Projects that bear the hallmark of Vietnam–Sweden cooperation include the Bai Bang Paper Mill, the Vietnam National Children's Hospital, and Uong Bi Hospital, along with training programmes for officials, experts, doctors, and engineers.



PM Olof Palme publicly expressed his support for the just struggle of the Vietnamese people and his actions offered great source of encouragement and motivation, becoming part of the Vietnam's history, Chinh affirmed.



On this occasion, the Vietnamese leader invited PM Olof Palme's family members to visit Vietnam again and revisit the works associated with the late leader.



For their part, the hosts affirmed their strong support for Vietnam and its people./.