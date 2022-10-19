PM: Vietnam highly values OECD’s policy consultations

Vietnam highly values the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)’s cooperation and policy consultations, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann during a reception in Hanoi on October 18.



PM Chinh said OECD’s problem-solving approach is suitable for Vietnam.



Vietnam supports policies for the goal of common development of humanity and for the benefit of the people, equality and social progress, he said.



According to Chinh, Vietnam’s economy has expanded 400 times with 15 free trade agreements over the past more than three decades, which is the result of Vietnam’s efforts and the support of international friends, including OECD.

Vietnam is ready to work with OECD to provide data for analysis and reference, he said. He suggested OECD continue assisting Vietnam in human resources training, risk governance, macro-economic stability, promote economic development driving forces such as consumption, export, circular and digital economy, economic restructuring based on sci-tech and innovation; as well as seek ways to improve Vietnam’s competitiveness.

Cormann, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on successfully holding the OECD Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum, the first activity of the 2022-2025 OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme co-chaired by both Vietnam and Australia.



He expressed his impression on Vietnam’s development achievements over the past three decades, including its people-centred policy and switch from zero COVID-19 to door re-opening, resulting in strong recovery in 2022 and positive prospects in 2023.



OECD will help Vietnam achieve development goals and partner with the country in economic recovery and reform for green and sustainable development, he said.



He committed to working closely with Vietnam to successfully perform its role as the co-chair of the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme for 2022-2025 and launch the Action Programme to realise the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation for the 2022-2026 period./.