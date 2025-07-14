PM urges two-level local admistrations to shift to proactive service

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects operations at the Public Administrative Service Centre of Ninh Kieu ward in Can Tho city. Photo: VNA

During an on-site inspection at the Ninh Kieu ward Public Administrative Service Centre in Can Tho city on July 13, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised that a key requirement in implementing the two-level local government model is shifting from a passive to a proactive and service-oriented approach.

This transition is vital to better serve citizens and businesses, create new development opportunities, generate fresh momentum, and ensure smooth, effective, and uninterrupted administration without leaving any locality neglected, he stressed.

At the meeting, the PM noted that the two-level local administration model in the Mekong Delta has been fundamentally well implemented, showing steady progress, gradual improvement, and increasing operational stability.

He called on Party committees, local authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and socio-political organisations to promptly and effectively implement the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 177, which mandates resolute and efficient actions to ensure seamless and stable operations of two-level administrative units in each locality.

Highlighting the need to further strengthen the spirit of public service, the PM urged relevant agencies to enhance database connectivity, expand public outreach, and promote the role of digital community support teams, particularly to assist citizens unfamiliar with digital tools. He also recommended assigning staff to work beyond regular hours to accommodate people unable to complete administrative procedures during standard working times.

Later the same day, in commemoration of the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – 2025), PM Chinh offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and fallen heroes at the Can Tho city Martyrs’ Cemetery, the final resting place of nearly 3,800 soldiers who laid down their lives during the national resistance wars and in the fulfilment of noble international duties./.