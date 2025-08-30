PM urges swift distribution of gifts to people for National Day

People happily welcome the forces joining in a rehearsal for the National Day parade. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed an official dispatch requiring the swift distribution of gifts to the people on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.



Following the Politburo’s guidance, the Government on August 29 issued Resolution No. 263/NQ-CP on presenting gifts to the people on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, and the PM issued Decision No. 1867/QD-TTg to allocate money from the central budget to localities for this purpose, with funds already transferred to localities by the Ministry of Finance.



The PM asked provincial and municipal authorities to implement the directives promptly and coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure gifts reach recipients safely, on time, and without duplication.



The Minister of Public Security, the Minister of Finance, and the State Bank Governor were instructed to immediately implement Resolution No. 263/NQ-CP and Decision No. 1867/QD-TTg, closely coordinating with localities to ensure gifts reach the people according to government directives.



Meanwhile, the Government Office will be responsible for monitoring the progress and report issues beyond its authority.



The total budget amounts to around 11 trillion VND (417.53 million USD). Each citizen will receive a one-time gift valued at 100,000 VND (3.8 USD).



The gifts – via bank transfer or cash – are expected to be fully delivered before the National Day (September 2)./.