PM urges stronger sci-tech application to boost defence industry

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting with the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence on September 27. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working session on the defence industry with the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence on September 27.



The meeting was attended by Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang, Acting Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, and Deputy PM Bui Thanh Son, among other officials.

After hearing reports from the Ministry of National Defence and the General Department of Defence Industry, PM Chinh praised their achievements in the first nine months of this year.



He urged stronger research and application of science and technology to advance the defence industry, contributing to nation-building and safeguarding./.