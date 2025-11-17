PM urges strengthened preparedness for heavy rain, flooding in central region

Several roads in Hue city are flooded, with fast-flowing water following heavy rain. (Photo published by VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged chairpersons of provincial/municipal People’s Committees from Ha Tinh to Khanh Hoa to closely monitor, promptly update and swiftly disseminate information on rain and flood forecasts, ensuring residents can take timely precautions and are not left unaware of impending natural disasters.

In Official dispatch No. 217/QD-TTg, the PM cited meteorological and hydrological forecasts indicating that from tonight through November 18, areas from Quang Tri to Da Nang and the eastern parts of Quang Ngai and Gia Lai are likely to see widespread rainfall of 200–400mm. Between November 16 and 20, rivers from Ha Tinh to Khanh Hoa are expected to reach flood levels 2 to 3, with some surpassing level 3. This new spell of heavy rain follows successive downpours in the region, heightening the risk of flooding and particularly landslides.

The PM requested localities to identify and assess areas vulnerable to landslides, flash floods and deep inundation, issue timely warnings, restrict access to hazardous zones, and proactively organise evacuations to protect residents.

Provincial authorities are also tasked with ensuring the safety of dams and reservoirs, improving drainage capacity, and directing the safe and appropriate operation of irrigation and hydropower reservoirs based on updated forecasts to safeguard infrastructure and reduce flooding impacts.

Localities must deploy forces to regulate traffic, provide guidance and assistance, and implement measures to protect lives of people. They should also prepare personnel, vehicles, essential supplies and food in key areas to respond effectively to prolonged isolation or disruption, and to carry out search and rescue operations when necessary.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment are required to closely track, forecast and deliver the earliest and most accurate information on rainfall, flooding, inundation risks and landslide threats to support timely and effective response efforts.

The Ministry of Construction must enact measures to ensure transport and construction safety, and promptly repair damaged or landslide-affected sections to restore safe, uninterrupted traffic.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade must ensure the safety of hydropower reservoirs, the power system and industrial operations, minimising losses caused by heavy rain and flooding.

The Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security are instructed to remain on standby to support localities in evacuations and in responding to landslides, flash floods, flooding and search-and-rescue operations when requested.

In Hue city, as of 6:00 on November 17, river water levels kept rising. The Huong River’s water level measured at Da Vien Station is 2.69m – 0.69m above alarm level 2. The Bo River’s water level measured at Tu Phu Station is 4.55m – above alarm level 3.

Upstream rainfall of the Huong River shows a decreasing trend. However, the Hue Meteorological and Hydrological Station forecasts that rainfall will increase again at noon, afternoon and night.

The municipal Department of Education and Training announced that students will have a day off on November 17 due to heavy rain causing river levels to rise.

The municipal People's Committee asked agencies, units and residents to prepare to protect property and take flood response measures./.