PM urges speeding up key transport projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the second meeting of the State steering committee for national key transport projects with 33 provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide, which took place in both face-to-face and online forms on September 17.



In his remarks, PM Chinh said that infrastructure development is one of the three strategic breakthroughs but transport infrastructure is a major bottleneck in the country.



He noted that the country aims to build at least 5,000 kilometres of expressways by 2030, contributing to realising the goal of becoming a developed country with high income by 2045.



He pointed out weaknesses and shortcomings in the allocation of resources for transport development, saying that the transport sector has failed to achieve the set target, especially in highway projects.



Many projects have not yet made significant progress, especially those in big cities, the PM said, emphasising the need to soon address weaknesses during the implementation of the projects.



The Government leader ordered members of the steering committee to promote their sense of responsibility in performing their assigned tasks; comply with the decentralisation; clearly define problems in projects; and propose solutions to accelerate the progress of projects./.