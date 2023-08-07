PM urges response to flood consequences in northern mountainous, midland region

The document was sent to the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control; the National Committee for Incident and Natural Disaster Response, Search and Rescue; the ministers of agriculture and rural development, natural resources and environment, construction, transport, industry and trade, national defence, and public security; and the chairpersons of the provincial People’s Committees of Lai Chau, Yen Bai, Lao Cai, Son La, Dien Bien, Thai Nguyen, Bac Kan, Cao Bang, Ha Giang, Lang Son, Bac Giang, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Hoa Binh, and Quang Ninh.



Since August 4, the region has recorded downpours with rainfalls of 100 - 200mm, even nearly 400mm in some areas, causing flooding on small rivers and springs, flash floods, and landslides in some localities and also resulting in human and property losses, especially in Lai Chau, Yen Bai, and Son La provinces, according to the dispatch.



The PM offered condolences to the bereaved families and sympathies over the losses suffered by residents in affected areas.



The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicted that downpours will continue in this region from now through August 8, with rainfalls of 50 - 120mm, even over 180mmm, which will continue posing very high risks of floods, flash floods, and landslides.



Given this, to ensure life safety and minimise property losses, the Government leader requested the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the National Committee for Incident and Natural Disaster Response, Search and Rescue, ministers, and chairpersons of the provincial-level People’s Committees in the region not to lower their guard, proactively take response actions, and quickly address consequences.



From August 5 to 6pm on August 6, downpours and floods caused 10 casualties in northern mountainous and midland localities, including seven in Lai Chau, two in Yen Bai and one in Son La, along with heavy property losses, reported the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee.



Facing that fact, local authorities have visited and offered assistance to the families of those killed or injured in floods. They are also working to evacuate residents in vulnerable areas to safer places.



Earlier, the PM had also issued a dispatch to request strong efforts to respond to floods, subsidence and landslides, and ensure the safety of dams in the Central Highlands region./.