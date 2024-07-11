PM urges pushing national digital transformation

Chairing a meeting of the National Committee for Digital Transformation, the leader emphasised the prevalence of digital transformation in Vietnam, as well as its importance to economic restructuring.



The meeting also looked into the Government’s project on developing resident data, electronic identification, and authentication applications to serve the national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period, with a vision to 2030 (Project 06).



Chinh, who is also Chairman of the National Committee for Digital Transformation, called the project a bright spot and a good model in national digital transformation, saying it has received support from the public, thus accelerating online public services.



To reach the targets set under the National Digital Transformation Programme and the project, more work needs to be done, he said, stressing drastic and concerted instructions from the central to grassroots levels would help deal with bottlenecks in the implementation.



The PM asked participants to identify limitations and obstacles, especially those regarding institutions, mechanisms and policies, trace causes behind sluggishness and draw lessons, and share experience in digital infrastructure development, the implementation of online public services, and personnel training.



Mentioning tasks and solutions for the remaining months of this year and beyond, he said they should help ensure cyber security and safety, raise the efficiency of online public services, and push ahead with administrative reform./.