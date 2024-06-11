Making news
PM urges prompt actions to settle consequences of northern flooding
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 10 signed an official dispatch asking relevant agencies and localities to focus on overcoming the consequences of floods and actively respond to natural disasters in northern mountainous and midland areas.
In the official dispatch, the PM noted that from June 8-10, due to the influence of the tropical depression combined with the low vortex, heavy rain ranging from 40-120mm has fallen in some localities in the northern region.
Particularly, rainfall of 150-300mm was recorded in Quang Ninh province and Hai Phong city, 100-250mm in Ha Giang province, and even up to 428mm in some localities of Ha Giang such as Quang Ngan commune of Vi Xuyen district.
Torrential rain has caused flooding on the upstream Lo River in Ha Giang and Gam River in Cao Bang, killing three people and leaving others missing. Water levels on Lai Chau, Hoa Binh and Tuyen Quang hydropower reservoirs has been higher than those in the same period last year. Some areas in Ha Giang, Uong Bi, Ha Long and Hai Phong city have suffered serious flooding, hindering transport and affecting people’s production and daily activities. PM Chinh extended his deep condolences to the victims' families.
According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, in the next few days, torrential rain will continue in the northern mountainous and midland areas with a high risk of flash floods and landslides. Flood waters are also forecast to rise in Thao, Da and Lo river basins.
In the face of this situation, PM Chinh asked the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the National Committee for Incident, Disaster Response, and Search and Rescue, Ministers and the Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of localities to focus on dealing with the consequences of the recent flooding as fast as possible, stabilising people’s lives, while actively rolling out measures to respond to natural disasters.
The Chairpersons of the People’s Committee of Ha Giang and centrally-run cities and provinces in northern mountainous and midland regions were urged to mobilise forces to search for the missing and provide treatment for the injured, and support affected families. They were asked to keep a close watch on the flooding developments for timely response, while evacuating people from risky areas to safer places, thus ensuring safety for the people.
The PM directed the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to provide full and timely forecasts and warnings to relevant agencies, while asking the Ministry of Transport to ensure smooth traffic in affected areas.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade were asked to coordinate closely with localities to direct the Vietnam Electricity Group and relevant agencies to ensure safety of dams and reservoirs to minimise floods.
Meanwhile, the Ministries of Public Security and National Defence, as well as the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the National Committee for Incident, Disaster Response, and Search and Rescue were directed to support localities in search and rescue activities.
The Government leader assigned Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang to to be in charge of following and directing the work./.