Making news
PM urges proactive moves in response to heavy losses in natural disasters
The dispatch noted that abnormal and unpredictable natural disasters have continued occurring since the start of 2024. Strong heat waves, drought, and prolonged saltwater intrusion in the year’s beginning were followed by continuous heavy rains, landslides, and flooding in many places, especially in the northern, north-central, and Central Highlands regions.
Despite the PM’s directions and ministries, sectors, and localities’ moves to prevent and respond to natural disasters to minimise damage, the calamities have still taken a heavy toll on people’s lives and property, infrastructure, along with economic activities.
Data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development show that 104 people have died or went missing in natural disasters, mainly landslides and floods, so far this year.
The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting predicted that the La Nina phenomenon is likely to affect Vietnam from August and result in severe storms, downpours, flooding, flash floods, landslides, and reservoir unsafety, posing serious threats to economic and daily activities, as well as people’s lives and property.
Facing that fact, PM Chinh demanded ministers, heads of ministry-level agencies, Government agencies, and chairpersons of the provincial-level People’s Committees to keep authorities at a close watch on disaster developments and carry out strong, timely, and efficient measures for disaster response and aftermath settlement.
Leaders of the provincial-level administrations were asked to stay more active in directing and organising the prevention, control, and settlement of natural disaster consequences in line with the motto of “on-site command, on-site forces, on-site vehicles and supplies, and on-site logistics”, with the most active, timely, and resolute spirit to guarantee life safety and minimise property losses for people and the State.
In the dispatch, the Government leader told localities to quickly perfect response plans for each type of possible calamity, especially storms, flooding, landslides, and flash floods; identify vulnerable places to gear up response forces and vehicles; and accelerate preparations before the season of floods and storms.
In addition, they were also requested to evacuate residents and property from dangerous areas, especially those susceptible to landslides, flash floods and flooding, to safer places, and arrange funding from the local budget for disaster response activities to ensure no one is left without a living place, food, or other essential supplies, prevent serious disease outbreaks and environmental pollution, and avoid serious impact on students’ learning.
In the dispatch, the PM also detailed requests for the ministers of natural resources and environment, agriculture and rural development, industry and trade, transport, national defence, and public security, along with media agencies.
Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang was assigned to directly give orders to ministries, sectors, and localities in the work./.