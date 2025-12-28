PM urges faster progress on key infrastructure projects in Dat Mui, Ca Mau

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 28 inspected socio-economic development, maritime defence and security, and the implementation of major infrastructure projects in the southernmost province of Ca Mau, calling for stronger determination and coordinated efforts to accelerate progress in its Dat Mui area.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (second from right) conducts an aerial inspection of the Ca Mau–Dat Mui expressway, the road leading to Hon Khoai, and the dual-use Hon Khoai port from a helicopter. Photo: VNA

During an aerial survey of Dat Mui commune, home to the five islands of Hon Khoai, Hon Sao, Hon Go, Hon Doi Moi and Hon Da Le, the Prime Minister underscored the area’s strategic importance for national defence, economic development and connectivity across the province, the Mekong Delta and the wider southern region.



Ca Mau, particularly in Dat Mui, is currently implementing several large-scale transport and logistics projects, including the over-18-km route to Hon Khoai with an investment of 25.7 trillion VND (977.5 million USD); the 81-km Ca Mau–Cai Nuoc and Cai Nuoc–Dat Mui expressway sections valued at nearly 60 trillion VND; and the dual-use Hon Khoai port worth almost 16 trillion VND. At present, site clearance has been largely completed, with more than 1,640 households voluntarily handing over 700 hectares of land. Over 2,000 engineers, officers and workers, along with nearly 1,000 pieces of machinery from military construction units, are working around the clock on the projects. Disbursement has surpassed 14 trillion VND and is expected to reach 15 trillion VND by the end of 2025, meeting 100% of the year’s plan.

Meeting workers and local residents at the starting point of the Hon Khoai road project, PM Chinh expressed appreciation for the people who gave up land and for construction forces overcoming difficult terrain, harsh weather and geological challenges. Their dedication, he said, reflects a shared commitment to the nation’s interests.



Given the complex conditions, he requested all units to mobilise maximum personnel and equipment, apply modern technologies, and deploy construction simultaneously on land and at sea. He emphasised that accelerating progress must go hand in hand with ensuring quality, technical standards and occupational safety, while preventing wastefulness, corruption, and other negative phenomena.



The Government leader asked provincial authorities to further support households affected by the projects, ensuring resettlement, livelihoods and living standards that are equal to or better than before. He also instructed designers to incorporate intersections and rest stops along the new transport routes, particularly the Hon Khoai road, to create opportunities for tourism development so that the projects serve both connectivity and economic growth.



Because the works are being carried out under emergency conditions, PM Chinh requested Military Region 9 to reinforce construction forces, and asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to coordinate with Can Tho city and An Giang province to ensure adequate sand and stone supplies.



The PM directed the Ministry of Construction to ensure the Hau Giang–Ca Mau expressway section is completed before January 31, 2026, enabling continuous expressway travel from Cao Bang to Ca Mau and onward to Dat Mui and Hon Khoai.



Responding to provincial proposals, he agreed with the implementation of coastal erosion prevention in Ca Mau through public-private partnerships combining embankments, roads and land reclamation, and supported plans to build a transport link connecting the downtown areas of the former Ca Mau and Bac Lieu provinces.



In the morning of the same day, the PM visited Tho Chau special zone to inspect combat readiness. He praised armed forces for safeguarding national sovereignty while supporting local socio-economic development and strengthening bonds with residents. He urged continued vigilance, close coordination in protecting territorial integrity, and active participation in social welfare and poverty reduction programmes.



As the New Year 2026 approaches, the Government leader conveyed his best wishes to officers, soldiers and island residents, expressing hope that the enduring bond between the military and the people will continue to be strengthened./.