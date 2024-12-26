PM urges efforts to bring laws, resolutions into life

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the national conference in Hanoi on December 25 on the implementation of the laws and resolutions passed by the 15th National Assembly (NA) at its eighth session. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has emphasised the need to enhance law enforcement effectiveness and swiftly translate policies into reality, aiming to unlock resources for development, and consolidate the firm foundation for Vietnam to stride confidently into a new era of prosperity and modernity.

The Government leader made the statement while co-chairing a national conference in Hanoi on December 25 on the implementation of the laws and resolutions passed by the 15th National Assembly (NA) at its eighth session.

According to NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, who co-chaired the event, 18 laws and 21 resolutions were passed during the eighth session, the highest number of legal documents approved in a single session since the start of the tenure. These laws are concise and only regulate matters within the NA's authority, enabling the Government greater flexibility in their execution.

PM Chinh said that the Government defines the building, perfection, and implementation of laws as a key and thorough task.

The Government has focused on directing the strengthening of disciplines and coordination in law implementation.

He noted that at the eighth session, the Government submitted seven bills and three draft resolutions to the NA for approval, aiming to untangle knots in institution and spur growth.

Along with enhancing the capacity for officials in charge of law building and implementation, the Government has sped up the drafting and issuance of documents detailing laws and resolutions, while renovating law popularisation and education, he said.

The Government, the Prime Minister, and relevant agencies are tasked with issuing 130 documents containing 569 detailed provisions. This requires a high level of focus, effort, and determination from ministries, sectors, and local authorities to effectively implement the laws and resolutions, he stressed.

PM Chinh asked ministries and sectors to continue sticking to orientations set at the 13th National Party Congress’ Resolution and Party Central Committee's resolutions, and conclusions, particularly Resolution No. 27 on continuing to build and perfect the socialist rule-of-law state in the new phase, as well as Regulation No. 178 of the Politburo on controlling power and combating corruption and negative behaviour in the legislative process. Importantly, there must be a close integration of lawmaking and law enforcement, with implementation mechanisms being rigorously and consistently improved to ensure the supremacy of the Constitution and laws, he stated.

The Government leader assigned specific tasks to ministries and sectors in implementing laws and resolution, especially those taking effect from December 1, 2024 and January 1, January 15, February 1, and April 1, 2025.

He emphasised the need to actively review and address arising problems, especially those related to administrative procedures.

He urged localities to prepare plans to implement laws and resolutions, all for common benefits.

The PM also called for the engagement and contributions from relevant agencies, including the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and its member organisations, and people and businesses./.