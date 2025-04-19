PM urges effective implementation of Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki in Hanoi on April 18. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has suggested Vietnam and Japan intensify efforts to deepen their time-honoured friendship and multifaceted cooperation, based on mutual trust, understanding and goodwill; and effectively implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, thus contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.

Receiving Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki on April 18, PM Chinh stressed the need to deepen cooperative ties in different fields, including politics, diplomacy, economic development, science and technology, digital transformation, food security, and high-quality workforce training.

The PM also called for closer cooperation in defence and security, particularly in counter-terrorism, cyber security, and UN peacekeeping, along with expanding trade and increasing market access for both countries’ products.

He noted the smooth progress of several major joint projects, and shared plans to commence work on new landmark initiatives, such as the Vietnam–Japan University and Cho Ray Hospital. The PM expressed his hope that Japan would continue to provide support in terms of capital, advanced technologies, and investment. He also asked for assistance in resolving issues at the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical Complex, a trilateral collaboration between Vietnam, Japan and Kuwait.

Appreciating the significant impact of Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) on Vietnam’s socio-economic development, PM Chinh appealed for more new-generation ODA from Japan with simplified procedures and focusing on major projects.

For his part, Naoki congratulated Vietnam on successfully hosting the fourth Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit, and affirmed that Vietnam is entering a new era of dynamic, prosperous development. He also reiterated that Japan remains Vietnam’s best partner in this process.

The ambassador affirmed Japan’s strong interest in enhancing collaboration with Vietnam, particularly in the fields of human resource development, green transition, and within the framework of the Asia Zero Emissions Community (AZEC), as well as in the provision of new-generation ODA.

He noted Japan’s intention to support Vietnam in developing strategic infrastructure, such as high-speed rail and urban railway projects, and called for further information exchange to ensure successful cooperation outcomes.

The diplomat thanked PM Chinh for his timely guidance in resolving issues related to key Japanese projects in Vietnam and expressed his hope that the Vietnamese Government will continue to direct ministries and agencies to improve the business environment and streamline administrative procedures, especially those related to electricity supply.

He also suggested opening Vietnam’s market further for Japanese fruits, and affirmed that Japan is actively improving conditions to welcome more Vietnamese guest workers to work in the East Asian country./.