PM urges Da Nang to lead Vietnam’s economic transformation

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The central city of Da Nang must fully harness its distinctive potential, outstanding opportunities, and competitive advantages to achieve double-digit economic growth, solidifying its role as a growth hub of the central – Central Highlands region and the nation, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 21.

The cabinet leader made the request while chairing the first meeting of the Steering Committee for implementation of the Resolution on urban governance and pilot special mechanisms and policies for Da Nang’s development.

He said building on its spirit of innovation and creativity, Da Nang should take drastic actions and enhance decentralisation and delegation of authority. This should be accompanied by the allocation of adequate resources, improved accountability of individuals and capability of agencies at all levels.

According to him, Da Nang should improve its business climate in tandem with developing strategic infrastructure that is synchronous, seamless, convenient, modern and smart, with a special focus on tapping outer, marine and underground spaces.

The city was asked to study truly open mechanisms and policies tailored to Vietnam's conditions and the global trends. The acceleration of digital transformation in management and investment, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and comprehensive data resources, is essential. By exploring cloud computing and the Internet of Things, Da Nang could create optimal conditions for its citizens and businesses to flourish, he said.

In collaboration with relevant ministries and sectors, Da Nang must expedite the establishment of innovation hubs, free trade zones, and an International Financial Centre, he said, adding the swift development of reclaimed land projects and raising public awareness of the Resolution are also critical.

Members of the Steering Committee must effectively perform their assigned tasks and propose solutions to address critical cross-sectoral issues to competent agencies for consideration.

The resolution, issued on June 26, 2024 and set to take effect from January 1, 2025, outlines priority mechanisms and policies to support Da Nang development, including those on financial management and State budget, infrastructure, attraction of strategic investors in innovation, research and development, data, semiconductor, AI, management and operation of free trade zones./.