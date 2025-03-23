PM urges Binh Dinh to uphold martial spirit to grow further

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the working session. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 22 asked the south-central province of Binh Dinh, known as the land of traditional martial arts, to carry forward its martial spirit to grow rapidly and sustainably.



At a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee as part of his trip to the locality, the PM commended the provincial Party organisation, authorities, armed forces, and people of Binh Dinh for their efforts in achieving significant results.



The leader noted that the year 2025 would bring more challenges than opportunities. Meanwhile, the country must carry out many important tasks, including commemorating major national anniversaries, organising Party congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress, restructuring the political system and administrative units, striving for the 8% growth target as a foundation for double-digit growth in the following years.



He urged Binh Dinh to implement concerted and drastic measures for rapid and sustainable socio-economic development, while simultaneously promoting cultural and social progress, and ensuring social welfare, security, and national defence.



The leader emphasised strong determination, great efforts, and decisive actions, with clearly defined responsibilities, tasks, and timelines, saying people must be placed at the centre.

PM Chinh requested radically reorganising the administrative apparatus in Binh Dinh province, and securing consensus and unity about the work within the Party, the entire political system, and the community. He urged successful organisation of Party congresses at all levels ahead of the 14th National Party Congress, alongside administrative restructuring efforts.



The Government leader underscored that Binh Dinh should aim for double-digit growth in the coming years by assigning specific targets to the commune, unit, and business levels, renewing traditional growth drivers, and promoting new ones while pushing ahead with making the three strategic breakthroughs of institutional reform, infrastructure development, and human resources training.



Binh Dinh must capitalise on both internal and external resources for socio-economic development, the PM stated, asking for strengthening public-private partnerships through various models, including "public leadership with private governance" and "private investment with public use", which should benefit the State, the people, and businesses while prohibiting personal motives, corruption, negative phenomena, and wastefulness.



He asked the province to join hands with the rest of the country to complete major national projects as well as prepare for strategic ones in the future.



He also directed the province to focus on building a strong Party organisation and political system, enhancing the leadership capacity of local Party organisations and members, ensuring national defence, security, social order and safety, enhancing external relations and international integration, and promoting anti-corruption measures, among others.



Regarding the locality’s proposal related to Phu Cat Airport development, transport connectivity, wind power development, overlapping mineral planning, and cultural heritage preservation, PM Chinh broadly agreed to resolve the issues and assigned specific tasks to relevant ministries and agencies.



He emphasised that the Government supports the province through mechanisms and policies, but the locality must be self-reliant to move forwards, with a focus on public-private partnerships to mobilise social resources for development.

According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan, in 2024, Binh Dinh fulfilled 20 out of 21 set targets, with a positive economic transformation.



Its GRDP grew by 7.78%, ranking 26th nationwide and 6th in the north central and central coastal region. Its economic scale ranked 25th nationwide and fifth in the region, with per capita GRDP reaching 86.1 million VND (3,362 USD).



Various sectors experienced strong growth, notably industrial production, which stood out with a 12.07% increase, exceeding the target. The province welcomed 9.7 million tourists, surpassing the plan by 67%, while state budget revenue reached 16.57 trillion VND, up 30.9%./.