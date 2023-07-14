PM suggests stronger relations with US state

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Governor of the US state of Nebraska Jim Pillen shared the view that ample room remains for the bilateral cooperation, and Nebraska should enhance relations with Vietnam in general and its localities in particular during their meeting in Hanoi on July 13.



Chinh appreciated Pillen’s selection of Vietnam for his first overseas trip in his capacity as Governor of Nebraska, and affirmed that Vietnam considers the US a leading important partner and wishes to boost their bilateral comprehensive partnership, covering cooperation between localities and people-to-people exchange – a pillar of the relationship.



Speaking highly of the US state’s interest in cooperation with Vietnam, the PM suggested its leaders and agencies step up delegation exchanges with Vietnamese localities, and better perform their role as a bridge between Vietnam and the US.



The two sides should enhance collaboration in economy, trade and investment, especially the trading of agricultural products, as well as in education-training, science-technology-innovation, high-tech, finance-banking, and climate change response, he said.



Chinh suggested the US state create conditions for the Vietnamese community to continue integrating into the host society and observe its laws, contributing to the relations between Vietnam and the US, and Nebraska in particular.



For his part, Pillen lauded Vietnam’s high growth rate with advantages like a young population, and hardworking workforce, stressing Nebraska wants to consolidate and expand relations with the Southeast Asian nation, especially its localities, in the above-said areas.



He told the host that Nebraska has increased the shipment of its major agricultural products to Vietnam like corn, soybeans, beef, and other dried grain products.



A Nebraska delegation visited Vietnam last January to seek ways to expand collaboration in education-training and science-technology, he added.



The Governor commended the Vietnamese Government’s orientations of high-tech agriculture and husbandry development in the time ahead, and pledged to help the country in the field, particularly in technological transfer.



Pillen expressed his impressions on Vietnam’s commitments and efforts in climate change response, saying Nebraska hopes to foster cooperation with the country in this regard./.