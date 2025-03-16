PM sets higher requirements for 500 kV Lao Cai – Vinh Yen transmission line project

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the 500 kV Lao Cai – Vinh Yen transmission line project in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on March 16. He urged all stakeholders to collaborate closely to ensure the project’s timely completion.



The Prime Minister outlined six key objectives for the project: faster progress, higher quality, lower costs, improved safety and efficiency, enhanced social welfare, and better environmental protection compared to previous projects.



The 500 kV Lao Cai – Vinh Yen transmission line is a strategic national infrastructure project approved by the Government, with Vietnam Electricity (EVN) as the investor. The double-circuit transmission line will span 229.5 kilometers, with 468 tower foundations across the four northern provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Phu Tho, and Vinh Phuc. The total investment for the project is over 7.41 trillion VND (290.41 million USD).



At the ceremony, representatives from EVN, project managers, contractors, and consultants pledged to complete the project ahead of schedule, by September 2, 2025, while ensuring technical excellence, environmental sustainability, and social responsibility.



Once operational, the transmission line will be able to carry approximately 3,000 MW of electricity from hydroelectric plants in the northwest to the national grid.

Highlighting that Vietnam aims to achieve a GDP growth rate of at least 8%, laying the foundation for double-digit rates in the years to come, with an ambitious target to become a high-income, developed nation by 2045, he stressed the importance of energy infrastructure in supporting economic growth. He noted that electricity capacity growth must be 1.5 times the GDP expansion.



He directed EVN to accelerate construction of the 500 kV Lao Cai-Vinh Yen transmission line like it had done for the 500 kV Circuit 3 transmission line from Quang Trach (Quang Binh) to Pho Noi (Hung Yen), setting an ambitious six-month deadline for completion by August 31, 2025.



Acknowledging that breaking ground is just the first step, the Government leader urged all stakeholders, including EVN, local governments, and contractors, to collaborate efficiently and address issues in real-time to keep the project on track.



He instructed provincial leaders to ensure prompt land clearance and resettlement to transfer land to the project investor by March, and to provide new housing and livelihoods for affected residents. He also called for close cooperation among ministries to tackle any challenges that may arise.



To meet the deadline, the Prime Minister called for round-the-clock construction, including night shifts, work on holidays, and extended hours. He encouraged a culture of urgency and determination, ensuring that all teams remain fully committed to delivering results./.