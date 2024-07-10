PM seeks FIATA's support in boosting logistics workforce

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and FIATA President Turgut Erkeskin (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has proposed the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) provide Vietnam’s logistics sector with workforce training through expanded training and capacity building programmes.

During a reception in Hanoi on July 9 for FIATA President Turgut Erkeskin, PM Chinh lauded FIATA's ongoing support for the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) in hosting the FIATA World Congress 2025 in Hanoi.

He highlighted Vietnamese robust logistics sector's average annual growth rate of 14-16%, saying it was instrumental in propelling Vietnam's total export-import turnover to nearly 700 billion USD in 2023. He also commended FIATA's role in fostering collaboration between the VLA and the global logistics community.

As the Vietnamese Government is building a development strategy for Vietnam's logistics services for the 2025-2035 period, with a vision to 2045, he asked FIATA to share information and provide support and advice regarding digital transformation, green transition, and solutions to developing logistics in agriculture and industry.

He also highlighted the importance of developing the maritime fleet and economic-trade transport corridors, and providing technical assistance to help Vietnam finalise its National Logistics Development Strategy in 2024.

According to him, the Vietnamese Government will consider establishing a National Steering Committee on Logistics Services with a competent apparatus capable of assisting the cabinet in directing and accelerating the development of this crucial sector. Focus is also given to strategic infrastructure for logistics and quality workforce training.

The Vietnamese Government will work closely with domestic and foreign partners to create favourable conditions for economic, investment, trade and service cooperation activities, with a particular emphasis on developing logistics services to maximise benefits for all parties involved in the spirit of harmonising benefits and sharing risks, he said.

Erkeskin, in reply, believed that the Vietnamese Government, ministries and agencies will actively contribute to the success of the FIATA World Congress 2025.

Praising Vietnam's logistics development strategy for the 2025-2035 period with a vision to 2045, especially its focus on digital transformation, green transition, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, he said Vietnam holds significant potential to emerge as a global and regional logistics hub, and suggested the pooling of all social resources to achieve this goal./.